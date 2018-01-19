Rabbit rescued during California fire released back into wild

By Published:

VENTURA COUNTY, C.A. (KRQE) – The rabbit whose rescue was caught in a viral video during California’s Thomas Fire is back in the wild.

The rabbit that was captured in the video has been recovering at the California Wildlife Center in Malibu.

The center’s Director of Animal Care says it had burns on all four feet and its ears, but he is expected to be fine.

The center said in a tweet that the rabbit was released near the spot where it was rescued and that it is now in a good place for a bunny to thrive.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s