Rabbit rescued during California fire released back into wild

VENTURA COUNTY, C.A. (KRQE) – The rabbit whose rescue was caught in a viral video during California’s Thomas Fire is back in the wild.

The rabbit that was captured in the video has been recovering at the California Wildlife Center in Malibu.

The center’s Director of Animal Care says it had burns on all four feet and its ears, but he is expected to be fine.

The center said in a tweet that the rabbit was released near the spot where it was rescued and that it is now in a good place for a bunny to thrive.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps