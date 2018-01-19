Now you can enroll in a monthly Oreo subscription

No matter how they are eaten, Oreo chocolate sandwich cookies are the world's top selling cookies- more than 100 billion have been sold since they were introduced 75 years ago, according to the Guinness Book of the world records. The famous Oreo cookies are seen here May 2, 1986 in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

EAST HANOVER, NJ (WCMH) — Oreo lovers rejoice! You can now enroll in an Oreo subscription club to have the cookie delivered to your home once a month.

Sold through by Cyber Sweetz through Amazon, the Oreo Cooke Club Subscription offers an Oreo gift box once a month.

Each box contains two Oreo flavors, an Oreo inspired gift and a recipe card, all shipped in an artistically designed Oreo box.

The subscriptions are set at three months for $59.97, six months for $119.94 or a year for $239.88.

The boxes are set to be in stock starting Feb. 1 and can arrive at your house as soon Feb. 7, according to Amazon.