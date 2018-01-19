New Mexico lawmakers move to form Hispanic Caucus

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – State lawmakers in New Mexico have formed a bipartisan Legislative Hispanic Caucus amid declining Latino leadership numbers in the state House and Senate.

Sen. Jacob Candelaria submitted a letter Thursday to the New Mexico Senate seeking recognition of the caucus in a state with the highest percentage of Hispanic residents in the nation.

Sen. John Sapien, a Corrales Democrat, told The Associated Press that he and other Hispanic lawmakers in the past had opted not to form a Hispanic Caucus since there were Hispanics in legislative leadership positions.

But Sapien says that changed in recent days after Senate Democrats selected an all-white Senate leadership team for the first time since 1986.

Candelaria says the caucus will focus on poverty and education issues around the state’s Hispanic communities.