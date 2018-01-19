Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

Mild air will settle in over the state ahead of our next storm system. Saturday, we will see increasing clouds with highs in the high 50s low 60s. Rain and snow showers will develop Saturday night and Sunday with the heaviest snow amounts falling over the northern mountains. In the Albuquerque area, we could see an intense period of rain changing to snow early Sunday morning. We should see skies clear by Sunday afternoon with cold temperatures and sunshine on Monday.

