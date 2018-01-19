Man accused of abusing daughter; child in critical condition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico father is accused of abusing his daughter so badly she may not survive.

Marcus Minnick, 19, is accused of violently shaking the 7-week old when she began crying.

The girl’s mother found the newborn unresponsive when she returned home and called 911.

Investigators say the baby has a bleed in the brain hemorrhaging in the eyes, rib fractures and was malnourished.

They say there is evidence of past abuse as well.

The child is considered to be in grave condition.

Minnick is being held without bond.

