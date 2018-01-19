Local MMA fighter arrested for burglary

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A local MMA fighter could be duking it out in court after being arrested for burglary.

Sandoval County deputies say they caught Isaac Vallie-Flagg red-handed Friday afternoon, breaking into a commercial property near Southern and 60th in Rio Rancho.

The Sheriff’s Office says Vallie-Flagg had numerous IDs and social security cards on him as well as a handgun and a rifle with a silencer.

The local lightweight trained at the Jackson-Wink Academy in Albuquerque, with a UFC record of 16 and 7.

A search of online court records did not bring up any criminal history for him in New Mexico.

