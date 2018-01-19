Local MMA fighter arrested for burglary

By Published:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A local MMA fighter could be duking it out in court after being arrested for burglary.

Sandoval County deputies say they caught Isaac Vallie-Flagg red-handed Friday afternoon, breaking into a commercial property near Southern and 60th in Rio Rancho.

The Sheriff’s Office says Vallie-Flagg had numerous IDs and social security cards on him as well as a handgun and a rifle with a silencer.

The local lightweight trained at the Jackson-Wink Academy in Albuquerque, with a UFC record of 16 and 7.

A search of online court records did not bring up any criminal history for him in New Mexico.

_______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s