Local immigrants rally at Civic Plaza to urge Congress to deliver DREAM Act

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local immigrants rallied Friday at Civic Plaza, urging Congress to deliver a DREAM Act.

More than 5,000 Dreamers across 22 chapters in New Mexico were represented in Friday’s rally.

Immigrant leaders flooded the Plaza to thank New Mexico lawmakers for standing with them.

“It’s exciting to see people motivated and willing to fight to the end to make sure that our immigrant communities are protected and are finding solutions to be able to thrive,” says Gabriela Hernandez, Executive Director of the New Mexico DREAM Team.

On Wednesday, city councilors introduced a resolution to strengthen Albuquerque’s status as an immigrant-friendly city.

