Lawmaker proposing constitutional amendment to get every eligible voter registered

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One state lawmaker wants to get every single eligible voter in New Mexico registered. It’s an idea that would ultimately be up to the voters.

Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, is proposing a change to the state’s constitution in hopes of encouraging people to get out and vote.

Senate Joint Resolution 5 would make it the State of New Mexico’s responsibility to get people registered.

We asked the Democrat senator if this is a strategy to get more Democrats out to vote. He said no.

“It says if we are a democracy, we need to take that seriously and we need to really fulfill the federal mandates that are upon us to make sure that we reach out to everybody who’s qualified to vote, so that they’re able to make that decision themselves as to whether or not they want to vote,” said Sen. Ivey-Soto.



In terms of how the system would be implemented, Sen. Ivey-Soto says the MVD would likely be the place to begin, but that other options would be explored, like registering high school graduates or city and county clerks working with real estate agents.

This resolution would need a simple majority in both chambers before it goes to the voters in November.

Those who oppose this idea typically argue the responsibility of the individual, and that people who care about elections will take the time and effort to cast a ballot.

This same legislation was introduced during the 2016 and 2017 sessions but died in committees.

_______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps