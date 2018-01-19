Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Southwest flow over the state will give us a warm, sunny and quiet finish to the week. Afternoon highs will soar well into the 50s and 60s underneath a sunny sky. Winds will be on the increase, particularly over eastern NM with speeds reaching 15-25mph within the Plains. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 12PM to 6PM – threat: increased fire danger due to strong winds and low humidity.

SATURDAY: Our next big weather maker will begin to make its approach over western NM by late day. Expect breezy to windy conditions to accompany the incoming cold front with rain and snow filling in along and behind the boundary. Showers will push west to east across the state with the ABQ-metro looking at the best chance at showers overnight into early Sunday.

SUNDAY: Showers will linger early Sunday morning before clearing late day. The temperatures will be the big story on Sunday as afternoon highs plummet behind the mentioned cold front. Expect high temps to stay in the 30s and 40s (falling short of average in many locales).