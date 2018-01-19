Jury finds former high school debate coach accused of raping a student not guilty

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former high school debate coach accused of raping a student has been found not guilty on some charges.

Deputies arrested Luis Chavez, 36, last year after one of his 17-year-old students while away at a speech and debate tournament and again in a Rio Grande High School classroom.

Another student made similar accusations against Chavez.

A jury found him not guilty on three counts of criminal sexual contact but failed to reach a verdict on a count of criminal sexual penetration.

This means that prosecutors could try him again for that charge.

