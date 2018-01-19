January 19th Morning Rush: APD chief talks about potential suspects in West Mesa murder investigation

1. It’s been nearly nine years since the shallow graves of 11 missing women were discovered and there are still no suspects named. Chief of Police Michael Geier wouldn’t say if the two men KRQE’s heard are potential person’s of interest were still on APD’s radar. Now an Albuquerque non-profit is also raising money to rent billboards all in hopes of spurring tips to help solve one of the biggest murder mysteries in New Mexico.

2. Senators have until midnight to hammer out a deal after the House passed the spending bill that will keep the government funded for another month. If they don’t, funding for several federal agencies will stop. New Mexico U.S. Senators both say they too want a budget passed. However, they both expressed concerns of passing another short-term plan.

3. Southwest flow over the state will give us a warm, sunny and quiet finish to the week. Afternoon highs will soar well into the 50s and 60s underneath a sunny sky.

4. The Public Education Department is backing Governor Martinez’s proposal to give teachers a raise. During her State of State Address, Gov. Martinez called for a $70 million increase to public education. She’s asking that all teachers get a two-percent raise. Education Secretary Christopher Ruzkowski confirmed his support for her proposal. Both are also calling for $8 million more dollars for Pre-K education.

5. A popular Santa Fe museum is at it again another expansion is in the works. Meow Wolf officials say they’ve signed on as a tenant at a Las Vegas, Nevada entertainment complex called “Area 15″. Meow Wolf Las Vegas is set to open next year. Details are still limited, but it’s already selling tickets online. Earlier this month Meow Wolf announced it would open a downtown Denver exhibit in 2020.

Morning’s Top Stories