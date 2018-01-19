Hatch cheerleading coach accused of sexually assaulting student

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school coach is behind bars and is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Alvaro Omar Nunez, 18, is a cheerleading coach at Hatch Valley High School.

According to Dona Ana County Sheriff’s detectives, Nunez was engaging in sexual activity with a student last Friday inside a vehicle when a police officer spotted them.

Court documents say the two first met when the victim was in middle school and Nunez was a senior in high school.

Nunez was arrested and is being held without bond on three counts of rape of a minor.

