ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Education Department is backing Governor Martinez’s proposal to give teachers a raise.

During her State of State Address, the governor called for a $70 million increase to public education.

She’s now asking that all teachers get a two percent raise.

Education secretary Christopher Ruzkowski confirmed his support for her proposal.

Both are also calling for an $8 million more for Pre-K education.

