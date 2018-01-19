Explora hosts ‘Wood is Good’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora teamed up with the Santa Fe National Forest to send a simple message: Wood is good.

That was the theme of Friday’s “Adult Night” at the hands-on science museum.

Visitors go to learn about local tree species, as well as check out art and other objects made from reclaimed wood.

They also participated in craft-making and engineering challenges.

“Learn all about the natural wood we have here in New Mexico. Try out your engineering skills, even if you’re not professional,” says educator Brook Hajny.

Explora holds adults-only events on the third Friday of every other month.

