Durango boy killed in crash involving school bus identified

By Published:

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The 9-year-old boy who died in a crash involving a school bus has been identified.

Dominic Allen was riding home with his mother Angelica Hernandez and his 4-year-old brother Asher when their SUV was hit by a Ford F-150 near Sunnyside Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.

Dominic died on impact. His brother and mother are both in Colorado hospitals with serious injuries.

The driver, 31-year-old Matt Kibbel, is not suspected of speeding or drunk driving.

Police are recommending a charge of “careless driving leading to death.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for medical and funeral expenses.

