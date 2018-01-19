Durango boy killed in crash involving school bus identified

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The 9-year-old boy who died in a crash involving a school bus has been identified.
Dominic Allen was riding home with his mother Angelica Hernandez and his 4-year-old brother Asher when their SUV was hit by a Ford F-150 near Sunnyside Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.
Dominic died on impact. His brother and mother are both in Colorado hospitals with serious injuries.
The driver, 31-year-old Matt Kibbel, is not suspected of speeding or drunk driving.
Police are recommending a charge of “careless driving leading to death.”
A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for medical and funeral expenses.
