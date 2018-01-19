Durango-based businesses helping people finally meet their goals

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – We are just a couple weeks into 2018. For the millions of Americans who set New Year’s resolutions, this is the time they start falling by the way-side.

A Durango woman says it was her cancer diagnosis, at an early age, that inspired her to help others meet their goals once and for all.

She and her husband created Commit30 and the Durango-based business is busy right now pushing out orders all over the world.

“Our business, Commit30 sells organizational, goal setting tools designed to help people make healthier happier lives and get after their goals and dreams today not tomorrow,” said Jenny Newcomer.

Commit30 sells a variety of planners online, with goals in mind.

“We designed these tools to break down your goals in 30-day segments and encourage people to work on them for a minimum of 30 minutes a day,” Newcomer said.

She explained that Commit30 has grown tremendously over the recently years. Her products include day planners, fitness and adventure journals.

“A lot of times, people, especially in the start of the New Year, get overwhelmed with a list of things they want to do,” Newcomer said. “They want to lose weight and they want to start working out, they want to quit coffee, and they want to do all these different things.”

Newcomer says that can be overwhelming and lead to people getting discouraged. She says people who write down their goals are more likely to achieve them.

“What we really want to encourage is breaking down those things into monthly goals working on one main one at a time and then moving on to the next phase of that the following month,” Newcomer said.

She also said features like the 30-day challenge page are keeping people accountable and finally living the lives they want.

“Because none of us know how much time we have,” she said.

Commit30 also hosts Wellness and Goal-Setting workshops in Durango. Newcomer says she hopes to take those workshops on the road and inspire more people to get after their dreams.

