District Battles unfolded in high school basketball on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- District play is now underway in the high school ranks for basketball. Games across the state went on Thursday night, but the metro played host to some great games. Two of District 4’s best met up at Bulldog City on Thursday. Led by 27 points from Valley’s Anthony Chavez the Vikings would take out Albuquerque High 57-43. The Vikings better to 1-1 in District play.

In the City of Vision, Cleveland and Rio Rancho squared off in what turned out to be a photo finish. Rio Rancho would take out Cleveland after scoring 33 points in the 4th quarter, 85-83. The Rams are now 1-1 in District 1 play.