ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Del Norte High School and Nex+Gen Academy were placed on lockdown Friday after a report of “shots fired.”

APS posted the announcement on their website at 2:42 Friday afternoon.

Police are on-scene investigating.

This is a developing story.

