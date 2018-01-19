Creative ‘re-made’ stuffed animal workshop gears up for weekend fun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Creative crafters who are interested in making “crazy mixed-up stuffed animals” are in luck with a fun DIY workshop this weekend.

Color Wheel Toys is a pop-up shop here in Albuquerque with a seasonal brick and mortar location. They are currently partnering with Spur Line Supply Co. to offer some of their unique toys and arts/crafts supplies during the off-season. Color Wheel Toys hosts workshops, including this weekend’s re-made stuffed animal workshop at 2 p.m. at Spur Line for only $10 and you don’t need fancy sewing skills. Owner of the pop-up shop Keri Piehl stopped by the KRQE studio for a fun preview with a teddy bear/ eagle/piglet toy.

Remade stuffed animal workshop is this Saturday Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at Spur Line Supply Co. $10 per person, people under 6-years-old need to attend with an adult. Call Spur Line at 505-242-6858 or stop by in person at 800 20th St NW 87104 to register.

For more information, visit the Color Wheel Toys website.