Company supplying buses for ART working to fix issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The company supplying buses for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit says it’s working to fix its issues.

Mayor Tim Keller said last week there is a list of issues that could take a whole year to fix.

One of those problems is that the company building the buses, “Build Your Dream,” is behind schedule.

The city has only recieved nine of the 18 buses ordered.

“Build Your Dream,” says its unsure when the remaining buses will be sent.

They say they are slowing their process to improve the quality of buses.

