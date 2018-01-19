Colorful, interactive dining experience launches in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Think of it as a new type of dinner show, where the show is projected directly onto the table.

“It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before. It’s brand new and something that really adds a new dimension to dining,” said John-Mark Collins, the Creative Director of StoryLab Interactive.

The Albuquerque based company launched a year ago. They say they are the only company doing anything like this in New Mexico.

“We are an interactive experience company that builds fun and playful experiences that augment the physical world,” said Collins.

At one of their dining experiences, a series of projectors and motion trackers create intricate, colorful shows right on the dinner table.

“I think there are ways to build these experiences that really make them almost seem magical,” said Collins.

Right now, the company is partnering with a number of locally owned restaurants to host dining events. Their first event was at Scalo and they have several more in the coming months.

The dinners are preplanned and include several courses.

“As you go through the experience, we step through different animations and interactivity,” said Collins.

Collins says the long-term goal is to have a permanent location where they can host events like this all the time.

The company also has interactive games that are projected on walls. They would like to incorporate those into their future permanent location as well.

Collins believes these types of events will draw people to Albuquerque.

“I think it’s a great way to bring people not only to Albuquerque and the restaurants here, but also to do something that is really unique and isn’t really being done in the rest of the country either,” said Collins.

Collins says the dinners cost around $100 a person.

“They’re multi-course dinners with food and wine and that includes tip. The cost might seem a little high but you’re really getting a tremendous experience,” said Collins.

If you’d like to book a dining experience, click here.

_______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps