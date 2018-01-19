City launches trainings for new zoning and regulation overhaul

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The city’s new Integrated Development Ordinance, also known as the IDO, is 495 pages of planning regulations and zoning for Albuquerque.

“For the last four decades, we’ve had a culture of confrontation because of the vagueness of our regulations and standards,” said Russell Brito, the Planning Manager for the City of Albuquerque.

The city made a big change creating the new IDO.

“It does provide more protections for single-family neighborhoods in terms of buffering and transitions from higher density development,” said Brito.

The hefty document explains things like how tall your home can be, to the types of garage you can have, and even restrictions in a commercial area.

“We’ve built in with much more clarity those requirements for development, those protections for neighborhoods, and requirements for developers and neighbors to meet earlier in the process,” said Brito.

It is an idea that sits well with some residents.

“Everybody’s trying to improve on their homes and doing a lot of home modifications. It’s good to be informed before you do the project,” said Joanna Hazlett, an Albuquerque resident.

The city is even offering a series of public trainings. On Friday, they held their first daytime session, and about 40 people showed up.

Brito said it is their way of making sure the community is up to date on the new rules.

“If this can put everyone on an even footing and clarify the situation, it’s a very positive thing,” said Hazlett.

The city is offering the training’s every Friday from 1:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. through the end of February at the City’s Planning Department in the basement hearing room. They are also offering evening training throughout the city. You can find the full list here.

