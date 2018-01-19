Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

An abnormally warm day is ahead with eastern New Mexico coming close to record highs before a cold front brings rain/snow chances starting tomorrow evening.

An area of high pressure will keep skies sunny and temperatures warm today. This afternoon’s highs will be 5°-20° warmer than average. Temperatures will once again be warmer than normal tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will arrive late Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning.

This storm will drag in a cold front into western New Mexico between 7-9 pm tomorrow night. Winds will increase throughout the afternoon on Saturday followed by falling temperatures and showers by late evening.

The Northern Mountains and the San Juans of southern Colorado will see the best shot at snow. The heaviest snow will fall in the San Juans of southern Colorado. This is where 7-12″ could fall while the Northern Mountains could pick up 3-6″ of snow from Saturday night and into Sunday.

The storm system is going to be a quick-hitter. So Albuquerque’s chances of picking up snow are slim and any accumulation will range from Trace to an inch. Little accumulation is expected because the metro will likely see a rain/snow mix as the cold front rolls through. The Foothills will have the best chance at picking up an inch of snow while the East Mountains could see 1-3″ of snow. Stay with KRQE for more weather updates.