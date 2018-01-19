Bookworks Hosts Authors Kathleen Hill and Sue Hallgarth

Bookworks continues their commitment to local authors with a special two-person event this Sunday, Jan. 21 with Sue Hallgarth and Kathleen Hill.

Hallgarth is celebrating the release of her latest in her mystery series, Death Comes, inspired by author Willa Cather. Author Katheen Hill was inspired to write her memoir partly because of a Willa Cather novel entitled Lucy Gayheart.

You can have the rare opportunity to meet both authors and discuss their intersection of creativity at 3 p.m.

Bookworks is located at 4022 Rio Grande Blvd in Albuquerque.

