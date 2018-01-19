Assistant Secretary of the Air Force nominee to prioritize Kirtland fuel spill cleanup

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The cleanup of a jet fuel spill at Kirtland Air Force Base could be accelerated.

The fuel leak, discovered in 1999, is believed to have been seeping into the ground for decades.

Since then, crews have been working to remove the contaminated groundwater and dirt and keep it from spreading. Many argue the progress is too slow.

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Friday, Senator Martin Heinrich secured a commitment from Assistant Secretary of the Air Force nominee John Henderson to prioritize the cleanup.

“You have my commitment to be personally involved in those processes and to ensure that we have relationships based on trust with the members of this committee and partners in our community,” says Henderson.

As of this week, 329 million gallons of contaminated water has been treated and tens of thousands of tons of contaminated dirt has been removed.

