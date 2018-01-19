Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department to get new leadership

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s troubled Animal Welfare Department is getting new leadership.

The city launched an investigation last year after employees claimed the department suffered from “dysfunction, low morale and ineffective leadership.”

The inspector general found that the department violated the dangerous dog law by adopting out and not euthanizing animals that had been deemed dangerous.

This past week, Tim Keller announced John Solday as interim director.

Soladay has served in other departments including Solid Waste with Mayor Marty Chavez and Richard Berry.

Keller says the city will conduct a long-term nationwide search for a permanent director.

 

