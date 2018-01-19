Albuquerque elementary school teacher arrested for criminal sexual contact of a minor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque elementary school teacher is behind bars after being accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year old boy in a Belen gym locker room.

Scott Weaver is a fourth-grade teacher at Matheson Park Elementary School and parents say they can’t believe this would happen.

“My concern was just the safety of the kids. How did it happen? How did it get passed everybody?” said Fernando Alire.

Alire is a parent of students at the school near Juan Tabo and Candelaria.

He says he has never had any issues with his children’s safety at the school but got concerned after he got a call from the district about one of the school’s fourth-grade teachers being accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

“I wanted to see what was going on. I was going to go to the front office to check in to see what was going on to see if my daughter’s okay,” said Alire.

It happened at the Elite Muscle Gym and Fitness Center in Belen on Thursday.

According to Belen Police, Scott Weaver was at the gym to take a shower.

Police say the 45-year old locked his attention on a 16-year old gym employee, who was cleaning the locker room.

“There was an adult male in there that attempted to grab him in an inappropriate way,” said Pauline Vallejos.

Vallejos, the gym owner, immediately confronted Weaver.

“I went back there and told him that he needed to stay there,” she said.

According to the criminal complaint, when police asked Weaver what happened, he never mentioned touching the teen.

He did tell police he was hiding from someone who had threatened to beat him up. Police didn’t buy it and arrested him.

While this has never happened at Vallejos’ gym before, she reassures her customers they are safe.

“I pride myself on being a gym where you can bring your toddlers, and they can hang out behind the counter with my staff,” said Vallejos.

Scott Weaver has been working at the school since October 2017.

A spokesperson with APS confirms he has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Back in December 2016, Weaver was arrested after Belen Police say he drove his van onto the train tracks and was hit by the train. He fled on foot and police found out he was driving without insurance or registration.

