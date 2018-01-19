ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Adorable puppy’s story highlights the need for adopting instead of shopping.

There is an adorable puppy looking for a home…along with countless other animals in city shelters. To offset the chronic over-population threat, The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department and Animal Humane New Mexico are hosting a joint adoption event on Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21 in preparation for the 2018 Chinese New Year, the Year of the Dog.

The idea behind the marketing campaign is that those born in the Year of the Dog are excellent companions known to be loyal, honest, friendly, intelligent, and faithful. Both organizations recognize these traits in our four-legged friends and want adoptable dogs and cats to start their year on the right paw with a forever family.

During the Year of the Dog event, all pets at Animal Humane New Mexico and Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department will be available for a $10 adoption fee that includes their necessary vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, microchip and registration. Visit one of the five adoption locations across the city and find your good fortune when you adopt during the Year of the Dog.

As always both organizations continue to offer free straw to anyone who needs it, to help keep outdoor pets warm. Animals are required to have proper insulation in outdoor houses in Bernalillo County, and owners are reminded that temperatures drop well below freezing during the night at this time of year.

Free straw is available to everyone at several locations, and adoptions for this weekend’s special event will be held at the following places:

Animal Humane New Mexico Locations:

Main Campus

615 Virginia St. SE

January 20, 10 am – 6 pm

January 21, 10 am – 6 pm

Animal Humane New Mexico

Westside Adoption Center

10141 Coors Blvd. NW

January 20, 10 am – 6 pm

January 21, 10 am – 6 pm

Albuquerque Animal Welfare

Eastside Shelter

8920 Lomas Blvd. NE

January 20, 10:30 am – 6 pm

January 21, 10:30 am – 6 pm

Albuquerque Animal Welfare

Westside Shelter

11800 Sunset Gardens Rd. SW

January 20, 10:30 am – 6 pm

January 21, 10:30 am – 6 pm

Lucky Paws

Coronado Center

6600 Menaul Blvd. NE

January 20, 11:30 am – 7:30 pm

January 21, 12 pm – 6 pm

For more information, visit the ABQ AWD website.