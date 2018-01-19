A Rivalry is renewed on Saturday for Lobo Men’s Basketball

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)– It’s the biggest rivalry in the Mountain West, and on Saturday two new coaches heading the Lobos and Aztecs will meet for the first time on Saturday in Dream Style Arena. UNM will host San Diego State at 5 p.m. and it’s a rivalry that has some new life.

“There was a while it was New Mexico and San Diego State, you could switch the order, we were both playing for the conference title, and obviously we have both fallen off some but both programs are hungry. I think you will see within a year if not this year that New Mexico and San Diego State will be battling for supremacy of the league,” said SDSU Head Coach Brian Dutcher.

The Aztecs are currently 3-3 in MWC play and are riding a 2 game losing streak, but Coach Paul Weir isn’t taking this matchup lightly as this SDSU team is dangerous. “It’s a good team, I mean you can see why they beat Gonzaga, you can see why they are so talented and have the wins that they do. They have struggled in conference a little bit so far, but with the talent they have, especially in a 2 game losing streak… I think we are expecting a very special SDSU team”, said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir.

The Lobos are currently 4-3 in MWC play and are coming off of a huge win on the road at UNLV. It was a game that UNM finished out strong and really looked balanced in their offensive attack. Now almost halfway through the conference season, this team is gaining momentum and starting to feel more comfortable.

“Yeah we are definitely learning how to play with each other. Everybody is so comfortable with each other now. We spend a lot of time together, a lot of time in the gym. So, you can definitely see it coming along”, said UNM Guard Anthony Mathis.

“They know about the SDSU rivalry, how important it is to the state of New Mexico so we want to get this big W”, said Mathis.