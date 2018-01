LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for two masked burglars who broke into three different Walgreens.

Investigators say the two suspects got into the Walgreens on Northrise Drive in Las Cruces, early Wednesday morning.

They took off when they couldn’t access the pharmacy.

Police believe the two also broke into Walgreens stores in Anthony, Texas and Deming that same night.

If you know anything you are asked to call the police.

