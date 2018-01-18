Waiting out Winter is easy with dreamy DIY bath bombs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Escaping the cold is easier with a refreshing lemongrass infused bath bomb, and Moonlight Makes shows us how.

Moonlight Makes is owned and operated by three local women who were raised in New Mexico. They are passionate about New Mexican culture, building community, and teaching. They host public and private crafting events including terrarium events, bath bomb events, cupcake decorating events, and more.

On Feb. 6, at Monk’s Corner Taproom in Downtown Albuquerque at 6:30 p.m. Moonlight Makes will host a workshop to create dreamy bath bombs. Starry Night bath bombs are scented with a spicy lemongrass oil that is said to lift the mood, reduce pain, and ward off illness. Participants will leave this workshop with 3 large Starry Night bath bombs, the recipe to make their own bath bombs, and three reusable molds.

Tickets are $25 each or Buy 3 Get 1 Free. Early bird tickets are $5 off now through Jan. 19.

For more information, visit the Moonlight Makes website.