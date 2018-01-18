Video shows Albuquerque teen accused in deadly crash, carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was Oct. 21, 2017, when Albuquerque Police say a teen driver led them on a high speed chase.

“Still going over 100 mph, eastbound approaching Carlisle,” said an officer on newly released police video.

Police say Domonic Rougemont was driving the Jeep, which had been stolen at gunpoint.

“Going through Candelaria about 90 mph,” said the officer.

Suddenly, the video shows a big flash from a crash in the distance.

The Jeep blew through a red light at Eubank and Menaul, T-boning a car. The officers in pursuit then raced to help the crash victims.

D’Markus Blea was the passenger in the car that was hit. He died just days after the horrific crash.

Blea was in Albuquerque to help take care of his sick mother. His girlfriend was left critically wounded. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Rougemont and his passengers walked out with their lives.

“Get over here,” yelled an officer to one of Rougemont’s passengers.

“I want my mom,” he replied.

Most of the passengers were just kids.

“How old are you?” asked an officer.

“Twelve,” the boy said.

The group is also accused of committing crimes across the city leading up to the deadly crash.

One man told police the kids robbed him at gunpoint and took off in his car, the Jeep used in the crash.

After the crash, Rougemont was taken to the hospital for a broken femur. It’s there where police were able to question him. They also told the teen the gravity of the situation.

“Can you please tell the victim’s family I’m sorry?” Rougemont told police.

The officers told him they would try their best, and then Rougemont said it should have been him instead.

Two of the passengers in the stolen Jeep, Matthew Nieto and Quontez Kuvinka, were charged with vehicular homicide along with Domonic Rougemont.

A judge ordered to keep Rougemont locked up until his trial. The other two men have been released from jail.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps