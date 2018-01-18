‘Stepping Out’ Highlights Footwear of Native Cultures

Footwear is among the most personal of artifacts. They tell us much about the wearer -their environment, their work, their ways of life.

The Museum of Indian Arts & Culture explore these artifacts with Stepping Out: 10,000 Years of Walking in the West, running now through September 2018. The Museum has amassed a grand collection of footwear from Plains and Southwest moccasins. Their wear and tear, decor and functionality reveal untold aspects of life in the region, as well as the cultural importance of symbolism.

For more information on this show, visit IndianArtsAndCulture.org.