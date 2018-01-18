Roswell man in trouble for saving gun from burning home

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is facing charges for recovering a gun from a burning home — the reason he’s a felon.

Firefighters responded to a house fire off Garden Street on Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from smoke inhalation.

They also found a man inside. They ushered him out, but he then went back inside. When the man emerged, he had a shotgun.

They say that man is Danny Ray Bowen. Firefighters say he never pointed the gun at them, but they called police for back up.

Officers detained Bowen and found out he’s a felon who isn’t allowed to have a gun. He’s now facing charges.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

