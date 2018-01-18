Ricky Apodaca commits to play college ball at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia standout baseball player, Ricky Apodaca, has committed to play college baseball at UNM. The senior is a nationally ranked prospect that is known for his pitching, as the lefty has a fastball that hits the 90’s.

Ricky is also a two-way player that can hit the ball pretty good as well. In his junior season Apodaca hit for nearly a .500 average. KRQE Sports talked with Apodaca in an earlier interview and he did say that if he does get picked early in the MLB Draft that is the route he would go, but if not college is the next best option.