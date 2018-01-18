Property owner fed up with burglaries near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Her family has owned property near downtown Albuquerque since 1953, but now the property owner is thinking of doing something she never thought she would because crime is getting so bad.

“Very helpless. Angry. Concerned,” said Laura Parsons, the property owner at 803 Marquette.

Parsons says over the past few years, burglars have hit parts of her complex seven times.

“I hate to think that I’d have to sell them but you know, if it keeps happening,” said Parsons.

Parsons says she’s frustrated because the burglaries keep happening.

“I’m at my wits’ end and I feel for the police because I want them to help me. I think they want to help me they’re just not able to,” said Parsons.

Parsons says she knows Albuquerque Police are facing a number of problems, including an officer shortage. However, she says they aren’t making any progress with any of her burglaries.

“I think the response time on a lot of the calls is pretty slow because they’re so busy,” said Parsons.

The most recent burglary happened about a week ago. Then, burglars made off with about $1,800 worth of items.

“I think the city really needs to do something about helping the police instead of putting money into things that don’t help the community,” said Parsons.

Parsons knows that there is no fast, fix-all solution, but at this point, she says any help she can get would be appreciated.

“I mean, how long is it going to be before I have to post armed guards at the apartments?” said Parsons.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department to see if they had any updates on any of the cases. APD has not responded.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps