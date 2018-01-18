Project to help New Mexico veterans takes off in Taos

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Work on a unique project to help New Mexico veterans is now underway in Taos — one that will help the community at the same time.

The ribbon was cut Thursday on what’s known as Corral Number 5. It’s a 28-acre plot of land just purchased by the group “Not Forgotten Outreach.”

They will plant year-round gardens where veterans and their families will grow food for local school cafeterias.

There will also be a public walking trail so the community can see the work there. It’s a way to reconnect with the area’s roots, and veterans say they can’t wait to get started.

About two-and-a-half acres will be set aside to create housing for veterans, but the goal is to protect it from major development. There will also be a memorial park built.

The group was able to purchase the land with a grant from the LOR Foundation, a group with a mission of improving the quality of life in the southwest through community driven projects.

