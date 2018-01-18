Police arrest couple driving drunk with children in back seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico couple has been arrested for DWI and had three kids in the car at the time.
Officers spotted what they thought was a possible drunk driver in Farmington last week.
When they tried to stop it, they say the driver, 26-year-old Shelton Johnson refused to stop and then slowed down to about five miles per hour.
When officers saw three children in the car, they decided to use a pit maneuver to stop it.
Witnesses then informed them the passenger 31-year-old Philleria Phillips had been driving the vehicle but switched seats minutes before the officers arrived.
Police say she too was drunk.
The children are now in CYFD custody.
