NMSU Men’s Basketball wins their 5th straight game

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – A very long road stretch finally came to an end for the New Mexico State Aggies on Thursday, and they did not disappoint as they took out Seattle U 75-62. The Aggies are now 16-3 overall this season and 4-0 in WAC play.

Zach Lofton once again led the scoring charge on Thursday finishing with 15 points. Jemario Jones remains consistent this season as he racked up another double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Overall NMSU had 4 scorers finish in the double figures in a game that they never trailed.

The Aggies will now move on to host Utah Valley next on Saturday at 4 p.m.