ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study says New Mexico’s education system is one of the worst in the nation.

According to a Quality Counts report, Nevada was the only state to place lower than New Mexico.

The study measures things like high school graduation rates, advanced placement test results, school finances and Pre-K enrollment.

New Mexico earned a “D” rating.

View state grades with the interactive map here.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps