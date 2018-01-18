National Popcorn Day with The Cornivore

National Popcorn Day is Friday, Jan. 19. To celebrate, we invite The Cornivore Popcorn Company on to make fresh popcorn balls.

Co-founders Robert and Bernadette Mendez stop by and share their collection of special recipes. To make your own at home, you’ll need:

20 Cups Popcorn

1 Stick Butter

1/2 Stick Butter (for preparing popcorn balls)

1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

1 Bag Small Marshmallows

Measure out 20 cups of The Cornivore popcorn into large bowl.

Mix Marshmallows, 1 stick butter and brown sugar over medium heat until completely melted and smooth.

Pour over popcorn and mix thoroughly with a spatula or large spoon (Mixture is hot!)

Form mixture into palm-sized balls.

If you want the folks at the Cornivore to do the heavy lifting for you, visit The Cornivore Popcorn Company.