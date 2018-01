SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s famous “Meow Wolf” museum will be expanding to the Sin City.

The startup company announced Thursday it signed on as a tenant at a Las Vegas, Nevada, entertainment complex called “Area 15.”

“Meow Wolf Las Vegas” will open next year. Details are still limited, but it’s already selling tickets online.

Earlier this month, Meow Wolf announced it would open a downtown Denver exhibit in 2020.

