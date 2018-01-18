Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Warm temperatures will continue across the state on Friday with high topping out in the high 50s and low 60s. By Saturday a storm system will approach with sharply colder air and the chance for rain and snow. The heaviest snowfall will fall over the northern mountains Saturday night into Sunday. Here in the Albuquerque area we will pick up rain snow mix over to snow by Sunday morning. Roads could be icy early Sunday.

