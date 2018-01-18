Man convicted in fatal 2015 beating of woman in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the suspects accused of kidnapping and fatally beating a 29-year-old woman in Albuquerque in 2015 has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say jurors found 57-year-old William Alexander guilty Thursday after a seven-day trial.

A sentencing date is expected to be set within 60 days.

Albuquerque police say Alexander was among four people who tied up Tiffany Boyer before killing her at a northeast Albuquerque home in August 2015, then dumping her body.

Prosecutors say Boyer’s body was found three months later near Mountainair and was so decomposed it took a forensic anthropologist nearly six months to determine how she died.

Another suspect in the case has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is serving a 24-year prison sentence.

Two other defendants have yet to stand trial.