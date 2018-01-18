Local presentation highlights the Asian Vulture crisis and on-going efforts to prevent extinction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The New Mexico State Parks will host a presentation on the global Asian Vulture crisis, with a closer look at efforts being made to prevent the extinction of the species.

The presentation will be given by master falconer and bird of prey expert, Tom Smylie, in collaboration with Wildlife Rescue, Inc. of New Mexico.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the Rio Grande Nature Center. Admission is included with regular entrance fee.

For more information, visit their website.