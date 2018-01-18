Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits, teens and 20s. Sunshine will blanket the state today… helping to warm our temperatures well into the 40s and 50s. No rain or snow is expected as high pressure remains in control.

FRIDAY: A slick uptick in winds is likely ahead of our next big weather maker set to move in this weekend. Westerly flow will allow temps to climb well above average – particularly over the Eastern Plains – with highs well into the 50s and 60s.

WEEKEND: A storm system moving in from the west will spread low elevation rain and high mountain snow over western and northern NM. Afternoon highs will cool slightly on Saturday before cratering on Sunday behind a strong Pacific cold front. Strong winds will come in ahead and behind this storm system – impacting most of the state.