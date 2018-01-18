January 18th Morning Rush: 5th grader suspended after unknowingly gives pot edibles to schoolmates

1. One fifth-grader is now suspended from the Albuquerque School of Excellence after she brought in her parent’s medicinal marijuana gummy bears to school and passed it out to her friends. Paramedics were called to monitor students until the effects faded. The students who took them say they had no clue. Experts say THC gummies can be two to 100 times more potent than traditional marijuana. CYFD is investigating. The Dean of Elementary Students says she doesn’t believe the girl knew she was passing out drugs at school.

2. House Republican leaders are pushing for a vote on the latest spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. As conservative lawmakers, including some Republicans, continue to criticize the bill they call another band-aid, the GOP short-term funding bill will only fund the government until mid-February. If a bill is not passed and sent to the President by Friday most federal agencies will be forced to stop operations.

3. A cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits, teens and 20s.

4. Dozens of elderly who are disabled and wheelchair-bound residents at an Albuquerque apartment complex will likely won’t be able to go home for days. The fire at the Solarvilla apartment recently forced out more than 60 residents. Most were moved from the Hayes Middle School gym to an Albuquerque hotel Wednesday night. Now new details about smoke and water damage inside the complex could keep the residents out well past the weekend.

5. Albuquerque is getting more national recognition this morning for its craft breweries. The city is on National Geographic’s list of “Best Cities in the United States.” The travel magazine measured things like the number of coffee shops and green spaces in cities across the country. Albuquerque scored points for being the “sudsiest,” and placed 15th overall.

Morning’s Top Stories