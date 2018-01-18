High School Hoops in the district

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – District play has begun across the state of New Mexico and in the metro the westside would host some district play openers. The Volcano Vista Boys would take out a streaking Rio Rancho team on Thursday night 60-55. The Hawks better to 11-5 overall and 1-0 in district, while Rio Rancho drops to 10-9 overall and 0-1 in district 1 play.

The Cibola Girls hosted Cleveland in District 1 play as well on Thursday, and led by 36 points from Amaya Brown. The Cougars would win at home 54-38. Cibola betters to 15-1 overall and 1-0 in district play.