Game and Fish officers search for cougars in San Juan County

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Game and Fish Departments are trying to capture cougars causing problems in the San Juan County.

According to the Farmington Daily Times, the department says the cougars have killed goats on two occasions in the La Plata area, which is north of Farmington near the Colorado border.

The Game and Fish Department says they’ve set snares and game cameras in the area.

They are asking people in the area to be aware at dawn or dusk when the cougars are most active.

They also say pets should be kept inside and livestock should be placed in closed shelters.

