Game and Fish officers search for cougars in San Juan County

By Published:
Cougar - Mountain Lion

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Game and Fish Departments are trying to capture cougars causing problems in the San Juan County.

According to the Farmington Daily Times, the department says the cougars have killed goats on two occasions in the La Plata area, which is north of Farmington near the Colorado border.

The Game and Fish Department says they’ve set snares and game cameras in the area.

They are asking people in the area to be aware at dawn or dusk when the cougars are most active.

They also say pets should be kept inside and livestock should be placed in closed shelters.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s