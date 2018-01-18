‘First Date’ at N4th Theater

Dating is a rollercoaster at best. In the musical comedy, First Date, we’re taken along the ride with a blind date unfolding in real time. Devon Frieder Productions brings the show to the N4th Theater for a limited engagement running through Jan. 21.

Stars Devon Frieder and Shawn W. Smith stop by the studios to talk about the show and what it says about dating the digital age.

Showtimes are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

Tickets available at PurplePass.com/FirstDateABQ.